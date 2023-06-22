JMG Financial Group Ltd. Invests $308,000 in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,349.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 248.9% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $91,000.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAR opened at $21.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $19.12 and a 1 year high of $25.94. The company has a market capitalization of $592.07 million, a PE ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

