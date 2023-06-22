JMG Financial Group Ltd. Invests $833,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $95.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

