JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 1,963 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIP. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,619,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period.

Shares of TIP opened at $108.02 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.63 and a twelve month high of $118.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.47.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

