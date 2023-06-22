JMG Financial Group Ltd. Sells 669 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 224.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $66.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $69.55.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

