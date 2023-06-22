Joule Financial LLC Acquires 60 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 10,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Prostatis Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 91,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 36,229 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 28,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $837,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $176.11. 4,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,198. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $173.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $146.72 and a one year high of $189.76.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

