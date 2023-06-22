Joule Financial LLC Has $1.02 Million Stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Joule Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380,218 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Joule Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX remained flat at $11.21 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 243,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,756,365. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $10.80 and a twelve month high of $13.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.68.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

