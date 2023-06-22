Joule Financial LLC Has $673,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Joule Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $681,707,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cummins by 588.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Cummins by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CMI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.25.

Cummins Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.91. 59,542 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,300. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.08. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $261.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

About Cummins

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.