Joule Financial LLC Makes New $347,000 Investment in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,460,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,924,739,000 after buying an additional 1,523,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 112,087,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,914,663,000 after buying an additional 1,691,194 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,240,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,654,537,000 after buying an additional 1,293,414 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,848,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,044,282,000 after buying an additional 244,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,232,000 after buying an additional 13,764,169 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.0 %

GILD stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $77.59. The company had a trading volume of 432,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,202. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.31.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.72%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on GILD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.