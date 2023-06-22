Joule Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 314 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.31, for a total value of $81,931.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,605,397.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.00, for a total value of $1,014,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,043 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,994. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on REGN. Barclays upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $815.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. SVB Leerink upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $864.73.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $777.47. The company had a trading volume of 47,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,454. The stock has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.23. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $563.82 and a 12 month high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $767.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $759.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 33.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

