Joule Financial LLC Sells 37,827 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Joule Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,827 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises 1.7% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Joule Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $3,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

VFH stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.97. The company had a trading volume of 39,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,419. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day moving average of $81.86. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $72.96 and a one year high of $90.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

