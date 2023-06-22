Joule Financial LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Garmin by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Nova R Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 10,422 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Garmin by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in Garmin by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Garmin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 15,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total transaction of $1,650,921.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,721.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Garmin stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $104.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,987. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $76.37 and a 52-week high of $108.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

