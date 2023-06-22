Joystick (JOY) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.32 Million

Joystick (JOY) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. During the last week, Joystick has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Joystick token can currently be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Joystick has a market cap of $4.32 million and $5,634.23 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004600 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017449 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00018173 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00014012 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,946.31 or 0.99889816 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, "Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0219068 USD and is down -3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,955.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/."

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

