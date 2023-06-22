JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stock Position Raised by Scott Capital Advisors LLC

Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 99.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $460,136,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,828,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884,910 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,144,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,196 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,446,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,359 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.75 on Thursday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.92 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.55.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

