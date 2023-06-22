Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Judges Scientific Stock Performance

JDG traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) on Thursday, hitting GBX 9,480 ($121.31). 832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,653.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9,018.49. Judges Scientific has a twelve month low of GBX 6,605 ($84.52) and a twelve month high of £103.50 ($132.44). The firm has a market cap of £626.63 million, a PE ratio of 4,911.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Judges Scientific

In related news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby bought 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 9,700 ($124.12) per share, with a total value of £388 ($496.48). In other Judges Scientific news, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.20), for a total transaction of £940 ($1,202.82). Also, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby purchased 4 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 9,700 ($124.12) per share, for a total transaction of £388 ($496.48). Insiders purchased 10 shares of company stock worth $96,200 in the last 90 days. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. It operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.