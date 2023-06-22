Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,700 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 24.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 728,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,300,000 after buying an additional 142,668 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 24.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 174,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 33,834 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 144,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after buying an additional 14,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 71.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 41,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on PHM. Citigroup upped their target price on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PulteGroup from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on PulteGroup from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.79.

PulteGroup Stock Up 0.3 %

PHM stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.94. The stock had a trading volume of 635,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,786,344. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.99 and a 1-year high of $76.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.80 and a 200 day moving average of $57.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.34.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.51%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 115,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.90, for a total transaction of $7,700,323.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,879,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,136,614.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

