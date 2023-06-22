Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $4.25 Million Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for about 3.9% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,720,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,036,726,000 after buying an additional 406,906 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,601,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,031,259,000 after buying an additional 199,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after buying an additional 962,800 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,755,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,431,256,000 after buying an additional 814,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.53.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $2.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $186.78. 479,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,025,244. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American Tower’s payout ratio is 209.33%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

