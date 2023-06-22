Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Has $877,000 Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after buying an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after purchasing an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.07.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.37. The company had a trading volume of 626,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,494. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.21.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

