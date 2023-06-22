Jupiter Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,043 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Jupiter Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the period. Crocs makes up about 2.2% of Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,565 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,233,199. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 9,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $1,283,143.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,483,971.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 110,209 shares in the company, valued at $12,233,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,121 shares of company stock worth $4,856,483. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CROX traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $106.84. The stock had a trading volume of 239,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,909. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.58. Crocs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $884.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. Crocs’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Crocs from $157.00 to $159.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 500.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Crocs in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, OTR Global raised Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.00.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

