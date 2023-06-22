Kava Hits 1-Day Volume of $94.40 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Kava has a total market capitalization of $531.45 million and $94.40 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00003033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00042677 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00030490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013981 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 585,284,760 tokens and its circulating supply is 585,355,330 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

