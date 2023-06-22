KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 816,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,635,401 shares.The stock last traded at $51.00 and had previously closed at $52.01.

The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KB Home declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 22nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KBH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Home by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.95.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

