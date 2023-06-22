KE Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 13,135 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 106% compared to the average daily volume of 6,370 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEKE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered KE from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. New Street Research began coverage on KE in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on KE in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.62.

KE Price Performance

BEKE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,442,594. KE has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $21.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.28, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of -1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18.

Institutional Trading of KE

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 2.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KE will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of KE by 4.4% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 63,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 88.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 50,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 23,639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of KE by 223.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,456,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387,566 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of KE by 57.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 343,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after acquiring an additional 125,277 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of KE by 53.6% during the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 722,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 252,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.41% of the company’s stock.

KE Company Profile

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Further Reading

