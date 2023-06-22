Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Trading Up 2.7%

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.47. Approximately 345,774 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,700,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

Kingsoft Cloud Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11.

Institutional Trading of Kingsoft Cloud

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 27.41% and a negative net margin of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $308.97 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,863,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,309,000 after buying an additional 1,052,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after buying an additional 919,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 609,961 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,224,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 303,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 270,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, storage, and delivery solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.