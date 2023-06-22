Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by Boothe Investment Group Inc.

Boothe Investment Group Inc. cut its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,367,844 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,325 shares during the period. Kinross Gold accounts for approximately 3.4% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $6,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KGC. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 113.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KGC traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,855,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,105,997. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 466.50 and a beta of 0.94. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $929.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.31 million. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 0.24%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.70 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

