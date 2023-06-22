KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Menlo Advisors LLC

Menlo Advisors LLC decreased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. KKR & Co. Inc. accounts for approximately 2.8% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,667,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,267 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,054,635 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,209,457,000 after buying an additional 9,192,928 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $869,175,000 after acquiring an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $344,880,000 after acquiring an additional 196,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,688,000. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

NYSE KKR traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $55.19. 185,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,981,389. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The company has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -75.00%.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 27,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares in the company, valued at $12,668,576.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

