Komodo Hits One Day Volume of $897,267.92 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $32.61 million and $897,267.92 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00089587 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00040151 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00022728 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000928 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000130 BTC.
About Komodo
Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.
Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”
Komodo Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
