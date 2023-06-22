Komodo Hits One Day Volume of $897,267.92 (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000805 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $32.61 million and $897,267.92 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00089587 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.96 or 0.00040151 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00022728 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 136,870,414 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Komodo is blog.komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.

Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin’s hash rate.”

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

