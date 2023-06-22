KonPay (KON) Trading 10.2% Lower Over Last Week

KonPay (KON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last week, KonPay has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. One KonPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0469 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $67.54 million and $472,591.42 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KonPay Coin Profile

KonPay’s genesis date was June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,440,000,000 coins. KonPay’s official website is konpay.io. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KonPay is konpay.medium.com.

KonPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KonPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KonPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KonPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

