Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $5,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $32.58 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $33.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

