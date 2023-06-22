Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,267 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,927,502 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,841,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,443,000 after buying an additional 2,822,760 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $198,602,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,710,000 after buying an additional 2,172,405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

