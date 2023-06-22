Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,959 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 26,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT opened at $79.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.16 and its 200 day moving average is $79.37. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.37 and a 52 week high of $82.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.251 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

