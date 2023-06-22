Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $12.56 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.2% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 197,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,651 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock opened at $195.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $188.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.53.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

