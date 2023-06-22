Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $2.29 Million Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,690 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 376.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 390.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.77 on Thursday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.68.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.