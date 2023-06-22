Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $3.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,077 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,566 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 636.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 234,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,308,000 after buying an additional 202,861 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 985,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,527,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $65,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $162.76 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

