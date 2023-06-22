Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,958 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 183.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. news, Director Leslie T. Chao acquired 10,000 shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $291,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,530.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. stock opened at $32.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.53. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $35.41.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 238.30%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

