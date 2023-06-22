Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 0.7% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VIG opened at $160.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.48. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $162.35. The company has a market cap of $67.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

