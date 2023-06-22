Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,382 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IBUY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932 shares during the period.

Get Amplify Online Retail ETF alerts:

Amplify Online Retail ETF Stock Performance

IBUY opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.12. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $37.41 and a 1-year high of $55.15.

Amplify Online Retail ETF Profile

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (IBUY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the EQM Online Retail index. The fund tracks an index of global stocks issued by firms with revenues dominated by online retail sales. Stocks are equally weighted within two geographic buckets. IBUY was launched on Apr 20, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.