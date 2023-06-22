Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 518.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

REMX opened at $84.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $655.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1 year low of $73.05 and a 1 year high of $105.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.63.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Rare Earth\u002FStrategic Metals ETF (REMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an index of global companies that mine, refine, or recycle rare earth and strategic metals. REMX was launched on Oct 27, 2010 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.