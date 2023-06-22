Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 494 Shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF accounts for 1.2% of Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 34,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 20,683 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 60,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC lifted its stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 35,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

NYSEARCA KRBN opened at $40.45 on Thursday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $51.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.61.

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

