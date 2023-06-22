Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) Trading Down 5.6%

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.62. 691,427 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average session volume of 768,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.08.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 5.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -66.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Insider Activity

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $231.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.53 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $100,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 7,211 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $100,954.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP De Burgreen Maria Cervantes sold 4,637 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total value of $65,428.07. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,986.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,295 shares of company stock worth $910,390. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 29,108 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 27,379 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 777,199 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after acquiring an additional 190,343 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 22,960 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,572,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $196,054,000 after acquiring an additional 294,143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

