L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 733 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies accounts for about 0.7% of Fragasso Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:LHX traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.69. The stock had a trading volume of 95,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,029. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.55 and a one year high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $36.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.86 and its 200-day moving average is $200.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 95.20%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

