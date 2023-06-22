Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Price Target Cut to $1.00

Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $2.25 to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 361.68% from the stock’s current price.

Lake Resources Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LLKKF opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43. Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.15.

Get Lake Resources alerts:

About Lake Resources

(Get Rating)

Read More

Lake Resources NL explores for and develops lithium brine projects in Argentina. Its flagship project is its 100% owned the Kachi lithium brine project that consists of 39 mining leases covering an area of approximately 74,000 hectares located in Catamarca province, Argentina. Lake Resources NL was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.