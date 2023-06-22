Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) Price Target Cut to $1.00

Lake Resources (OTCMKTS:LLKKF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Alliance Global Partners from $2.25 to $1.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Alliance Global Partners’ price target suggests a potential upside of 361.68% from the stock’s current price.
Lake Resources Stock Up 11.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:LLKKF opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43. Lake Resources has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.15.
About Lake Resources
