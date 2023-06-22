Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Buys 201 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RYH traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $293.49. 20,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,174. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $248.94 and a 12-month high of $304.15. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $292.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $291.50.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RYH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

