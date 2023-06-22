Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 79,057 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 742.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,709 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.49. The company had a trading volume of 65,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,298. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.95. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $24.36.

