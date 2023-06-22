Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,756 shares during the quarter. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 229,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,984,000 after purchasing an additional 96,054 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 154,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,407,000 after purchasing an additional 46,570 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 510.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 22,144 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2,407.3% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFNM traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,525. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $48.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.96.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

