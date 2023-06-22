LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Trading Down 17.8%

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 17.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.24 and last traded at $29.45. Approximately 8,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,126% from the average daily volume of 681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC cut shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.76.

Lanxess AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Protection, Specialty Additives, and Advanced Intermediates. The Consumer Protection segment refers to operational business units that manufacture consumer protection products in chemical production processes.

