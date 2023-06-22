Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $32.91

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.91 and traded as high as C$33.25. Laurentian Bank of Canada shares last traded at C$32.90, with a volume of 90,536 shares trading hands.

LB has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$39.55.

The company’s 50-day moving average is C$31.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16.

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.14 by C$0.02. Laurentian Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of C$257.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$261.70 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 4.7718795 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. This is a positive change from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

