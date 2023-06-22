Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC Acquires 90,432 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 408,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,432 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 14.2% of Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $19,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,101,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,729 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093,600 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,726,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,723 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,629,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,240,000 after purchasing an additional 737,544 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.13. 774,453 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,507,321. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $52.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

