Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 6,509 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,509 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 27,267 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.07.

Shares of PSX traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.28. 789,097 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,503,271. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $74.02 and a 1-year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.88 and a 200-day moving average of $100.21.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

