Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $8,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALB stock traded down $5.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $225.09. The stock had a trading volume of 588,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,336. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $171.82 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.93 by $3.39. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALB shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Albemarle from $328.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $350.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Albemarle from $290.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.89.

In related news, insider Eric Norris acquired 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $195.49 per share, for a total transaction of $246,317.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Albemarle news, insider Eric Norris bought 1,260 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $195.49 per share, with a total value of $246,317.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,199,252.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Kent Masters bought 5,470 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,348,284.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774 in the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

