Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 623 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 375.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IJH stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $253.37. 287,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,076,449. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.35. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95. The company has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

