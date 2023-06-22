Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $5.20 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,676 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,252,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,628,000 after acquiring an additional 101,426 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 39,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 14,055 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,700 ($60.14) price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, April 28th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.50 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.56.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

NYSE:WPM traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $42.39. 381,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,208,608. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.84. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $52.76. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.87 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 64.08% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total value of $197,085.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Articles

